(May 19, 2025) Wilton Road is currently closed between Partrick Road and River Lane because a tree entangled in power lines is blocking the entire roadway. Eversource was notified and responded to the scene.

It is expected that the roadway will be closed for an extended period. As of this writing, no estimate has been provided as to when that section of Wilton Road will reopen.

We urge motorists to avoid the area until this is resolved.

Post navigation