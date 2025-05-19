Westport PAL Announces 2025 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

The Westport Police Athletic League (PAL) and the Westport Parks and Recreation Department are pleased to announce the return of the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Compo Beach in Westport.

Long-time Westport residents and Staples alumni, Melissa and Doug Bernstein, are once again sponsoring this year’s fireworks event. “This is our favorite time of year in Westport, seeing this amazing community gather together for such a joy-filled event,” said the Bernsteins.

Fireworks tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, May 26, 2025, at both the Westport Parks and Recreation Office and the Westport Police Department. Ticket price for 2025 will be $75.00 per vehicle, payable by cash or check made out to Westport PAL.

Westport Police Corporal and Westport PAL President Craig Bergamo is excited for another successful event that benefits Westport PAL. When asked, Craig stated, “Westport PAL in conjunction with the Town of Westport is honored to plan, coordinate, and deliver another year of fireworks festivities.” “This is our organization’s largest fundraising event, and we appreciate the community’s continued support.”