$9K Heist at Mitchell’s: Darien Woman Busted in High-End Theft

On March 14, 2025, Westport Police responded to a reported larceny at Mitchell’s, located at 670 Post Road East. A store employee reported that a white female had entered the store, taken several items into a dressing room, and then quickly left. Upon entering the dressing room, the employee discovered multiple security tags that had been removed and discarded on the floor. The total value of the stolen merchandise exceeded $9,000.00.

Further investigation revealed a similar incident at another Mitchell’s location in a neighboring town. Using video surveillance and law enforcement information sharing, Caroline Montanus of Darien was identified as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and on May 9, 2025, Montanus was taken into custody by Greenwich Police and turned over to Westport Police. She was charged with Larceny in the 3rd Degree and released after posting a $50,000 court-set bond. Her court date is scheduled for May 23, 2025, at Stamford Superior Court.