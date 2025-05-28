Coyote Advisory

(Westport, CT) Westport Animal Control was notified of a coyote incident that occurred on Roseville Road in the area of Joanne Circle on 05/27/25 at approximately 10:00 p.m. A resident went outside with their dog and, unbeknownst to them, a coyote was standing near the wood line. The coyote approached and lunged at the dog, but the resident was able to run back inside before the dog and the coyote engaged with each other.

To protect your family pets, take the following measures:

Supervise your pets while they are out in the yard.

While out at night with your pets, carry a powerful flashlight and keep tabs on your surroundings.

Coyotes can be successfully hazed or driven away using noise (high-decibel whistle or air horn) or thrown objects (balls, sticks, rocks).

If you are walking a small pet and see a coyote, pick the pet up. Any time you are with your pet and see a coyote, give them a wide berth. You should gradually retreat but maintain situational awareness (keep eyes on) and be assertive and noisy (yelling or using a whistle).

While at home, a fenced enclosure is the best way to prevent unexpected wildlife encounters. Deer fences are designed to keep out deer but do a poor job of excluding smaller species like coyotes. Coyotes and other animals can often slip under deer fences.

Motion-sensitive lights can help alert homeowners to wild intruders at night and can help deter coyotes.

Pets smaller than 30 pounds are at serious risk from coyotes, but coyotes will tussle with larger pets on occasion. Even larger pets will benefit from supervision.

It is important to remember that coyotes can be active day or night.

Coyotes are now found throughout North America. They are an adaptable and opportunistic canid. Statistically, they pose very little risk to humans. There have been only two recorded fatal attacks by coyotes on humans in the last 100 years in North America. But as we know, they do pose a risk to our pets.

Resources:

U.S. Navy-issue 130-decibel Storm Whistle

Frontiersman 130-decibel Bear Horn

Mace-brand Canine Repellent

For further information, feel free to contact Westport Animal Control at (203) 341-6011.