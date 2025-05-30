Westport

New Rochelle Woman Busted in $3K Forged Money Order Scam at Westport Bank

ByStephen Krauchick

May 30, 2025

Westport Police arrested 40-year-old Adele Wauchope of New Rochelle, NY, in connection with a bank fraud scheme that scammed Webster Bank out of approximately $3,000. The investigation began in March after a fraud investigator reported the deposit of altered U.S. Postal Money Orders into an account opened by Wauchope. Authorities say she made withdrawals after the forged deposits cleared. With the help of search warrants, surveillance footage, and inter-agency information sharing, Wauchope was identified as the suspect.

On May 22, Wauchope turned herself in to Westport Police and was charged with Larceny 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st Degree. She was held on a $50,000 bond and transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

