New Rochelle Woman Busted in $3K Forged Money Order Scam at Westport Bank

Westport Police arrested 40-year-old Adele Wauchope of New Rochelle, NY, in connection with a bank fraud scheme that scammed Webster Bank out of approximately $3,000. The investigation began in March after a fraud investigator reported the deposit of altered U.S. Postal Money Orders into an account opened by Wauchope. Authorities say she made withdrawals after the forged deposits cleared. With the help of search warrants, surveillance footage, and inter-agency information sharing, Wauchope was identified as the suspect.

On May 22, Wauchope turned herself in to Westport Police and was charged with Larceny 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st Degree. She was held on a $50,000 bond and transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment