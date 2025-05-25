STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN JUNE

Summer Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers summer storytimes for children. Storytimes meet at 10:30 am. Beginning Monday, June 16, Music Time meets weekly for ages 0-2. Tuesdays are Preschool Storytimes for ages 3-5. Storytimes run through July. On Thursdays, June 26, July 24, and August 14, Baby Lapsit meets for ages 0-18 months. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes! Storytimes meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Children’s Craft Table

The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers weekly summer crafts with teen volunteers in the Library starting Monday, June 16. The craft table will be open Monday-Thursday, 10am-12pm and 2pm-6:30 pm as well as Fridays from 10am-12pm, volunteer availability permitting. Each week will feature a different, free craft, while supplies last. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Preschool Playtime: Dinosaurs

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will be offering preschool STEAM activities on Thursday, June 5 at 4:00pm for children ages 3-6. Activities will be about Dinosaurs. Preschool Playtime will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Book Scientist kits for children ages 5-12. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected based on the age of the child participating. This month the themes will be Summer Fun (June 6) and Adventure (June 20). Kits can be picked up for two weeks after the kit release date. Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Seed Library Grab ’n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Seed Grab ‘n’ go for pick up on Monday, June 9 (Primrose) and June 13 (Peppers). Receive both seeds and instructions on how to plant. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org Events page.

Preschool Yoga w Jyothi

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Department on Thursday, June 12 at 10:30am for some Preschool Yoga with Miss Jyothi. Children ages 2-5 are welcome to participate. Please bring your own yoga mat or a blanket to use during the program. Preschool Yoga will meet in the Lovell Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. Kits can be picked up for two weeks after the kit release date. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Alphabet Parade Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering Alphabet Parade grab ‘n go craft kits on Friday, June 13 (Letter “A”) and 27 (Letter “B”) for children ages 18 months to 5 years old. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

LEGO Club

The Stratford Library will offer LEGO Club on Saturday, June 14 at 2:00pm, and Monday, June 30 at 4:00pm for ages 5-12. Children will be provided LEGOS to make their own creations, and each family only needs to register once. LEGO club will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Juneteenth Music & Dance

Join the Stratford Library on Wednesday, June 18 at 2:00pm for a celebration of Juneteenth, America’s newest federal holiday. African dance instructor Jolyn Washington Walker from African Dance Expressions will lead families through a musical celebration. All ages are welcome, and the program meets in the Lovell Room. Courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids Podcasting Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer a Podcasting Club for children ages 7-13 and a parent/guardian. This club will meet on Friday, June 20 at 3:00pm. Librarians and uCreate volunteers will help children record stories, book recommendations, insights and more! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Crocheting

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. is offering crochet lessons on Saturday, June 21 at 2:00pm. Ages 9 to adult are welcome, and supplies are provided. Beginners and more advanced learners are welcome to attend. This program meets in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids Lego Robotics Club

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Dept. for a Lego Robotics workshop on Monday, June 23 at 4:00pm for children ages 7-12. Thanks to a grant from the Stratford Rotary Club, the Library now owns LEGO Spike Essential kits, which combine LEGO building with some coding fun! This program will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Living Connecticut History: The Amistad

On Tuesday, June 24 at 12:00 PM, the Stratford Library Children’s Department will host a program by performing artist and storyteller Tammy Denease about the schooner Amistad. Children and teens ages 9 and up are welcome. Learn about Sarah Margu, a child enslaved aboard the Amistad. Sponsored by Discovering Amistad and Connecticut Humanities, this program meets in the Lovell Room. Registration is recommended. Attendees will receive a free copy of Africa Is My Home: A Child of the Amistad by Monica Edinger, while supplies last. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org and click Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165.

Wizards and Witches Crafts

On Wednesday, June 25 at 2:00 PM, the Stratford Library Children’s Department will host an all-ages Wizards and Witches Crafts event in the Lovell Room. Kids and adults can create themed crafts inspired by Merlin, Dumbledore, Gandalf, and more, while chatting about favorite magical books and movies. Costumes are highly encouraged. Registration is required at stratfordlibrary.org under Events. For details, call 203.385.4165.

Kindness Club

On Thursday, June 26 at 4:00 PM, the Stratford Library Children’s Department will host a Kindness Club meeting for ages 6–11. This summer’s projects will focus on spreading joy and benefiting the community. The program meets in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required at stratfordlibrary.org. For more information, call 203.385.4165.

Saturday Storytime: Ladybugs

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will host a Saturday Storytime for ages 3–6 on Saturday, June 21 at 10:30 AM. Children will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, and a ladybug-themed craft in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required at stratfordlibrary.org. Call 203.385.4165 for details.

Gardening for Kids

On Friday, June 27 at 11:00 AM, the Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Gardening for Kids program for ages 8–12 in the Children’s Program Room. Kids will learn how to start planting their own garden. Presented in partnership with the Stratford Health Department. Registration is required at stratfordlibrary.org. For info, call 203.385.4165.

Preschool Art

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Department for Preschool Art on Saturday, June 28 at 11:00 AM. Children ages 3–7 are invited to participate. Registration is required at stratfordlibrary.org. For more details, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.