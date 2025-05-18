STRATFORD LIBRARY HOLDS ANNUAL BOOK SALE June 5–8

Board Fund-Raiser Begins June 5 with “Preview”

The Stratford Library will return with its annual book sale Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, 2025. The sale, which is a major fund-raiser for the library, is being organized this year by the Board of Trustees under Chair Shelley Hall of Stratford.

Browsers at this year’s sale will find thousands of books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, autographed books and much more in over 50 categories at bargain prices covering every conceivable subject from religion, business, music and art to philosophy, science fiction, biography, non-fiction and best-sellers.

The sale will commence with a “Preview” on Thursday, June 5 from 5:30–8:30 pm. The evening is open to everyone with no entry fee, and books are double the marked price.

The general book sale with prices as marked will continue on Friday, June 6 from 9 am–7 pm and Saturday, June 7 from 9 am–6 pm. Saturday’s sale will be held in conjunction with Stratford’s annual Main Street Festival.

On Sunday, June 8, the library will offer a “Half-Price Sale” on all remaining books from 9 am–2 pm, followed by a $10-a-bag sale from 2:30–4 pm (bags provided).

For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.