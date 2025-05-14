Stratford

UrSwim Celebrates Grand Opening at Stratford LA Fitness During Water Safety Awareness Month

ByStephen Krauchick

May 14, 2025

Stratford, CT – UrSwim, a total aquatic management company, proudly held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of its second location at 411 Barnum Avenue Cut-off, inside LA Fitness in Stratford. The event was attended by Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick, who helped mark the occasion during Water Safety Awareness Month.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our second location right here in Stratford,” said Hunter, a representative from UrSwim. “It’s especially meaningful to launch during Water Safety Awareness Month, as drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4 — but formal swim lessons can reduce that risk by up to 88%.”

UrSwim offers a wide range of aquatic services, including year-round swim instruction at LA Fitness, at-home swim lessons, lifeguard and CPR certification, and staffing for summer camps, HOAs, and community organizations.

With a mission centered on water safety, accessibility, and expert instruction, UrSwim is proud to expand its services and bring life-saving skills to more families in Fairfield County.

For more information or to register for swim programs, visit www.urswim.com

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

