UrSwim Celebrates Grand Opening at Stratford LA Fitness During Water Safety Awareness Month

Stratford, CT – UrSwim, a total aquatic management company, proudly held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of its second location at 411 Barnum Avenue Cut-off, inside LA Fitness in Stratford. The event was attended by Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick, who helped mark the occasion during Water Safety Awareness Month.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our second location right here in Stratford,” said Hunter, a representative from UrSwim. “It’s especially meaningful to launch during Water Safety Awareness Month, as drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4 — but formal swim lessons can reduce that risk by up to 88%.”

UrSwim offers a wide range of aquatic services, including year-round swim instruction at LA Fitness, at-home swim lessons, lifeguard and CPR certification, and staffing for summer camps, HOAs, and community organizations.

With a mission centered on water safety, accessibility, and expert instruction, UrSwim is proud to expand its services and bring life-saving skills to more families in Fairfield County.

For more information or to register for swim programs, visit www.urswim.com