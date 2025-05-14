“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library Comical Therapist to Speak at SAT Finale on May 18

The Stratford Library will conclude “Sunday Afternoon Talks,” its series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, May 18 at 2 pm. Guest speaker for the final SAT program of the season will be therapist and author Sherry Minniti D’Elia. The talk is free and open to the public.

Sherry Minniti D’Elia has been a holistic psychotherapist in private practice for over 25 years. Her new book is Everything You Never Wanted To Know About Aging That You Wish Someone Told You Plus… What You Might Be Able To Do About It!. Her greatest passion is assisting people on their journeys of healing and self-discovery with suggestions about how to age gracefully. She believes that focusing on healing oneself creates a ripple effect and brings more love and light into the world. Throughout her journey, D’Elia has continued to grow and is committed to loving herself and laughing a little more each day.

Everything You Never Wanted to Know About Aging… is the perfect book to bring knowledge, levity, and acceptance about getting older for women of all ages. Funny one-liners about aging are brought to life by delightful photos to help illustrate the inevitable things that happen to everyone. D’Elia provides tips throughout the book that can be funny, heartwarming, or practical, while helping to improve one’s attitude about aging. Autographed copies of her book will be available for purchase after the talk.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2–3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford.

For further information, visit www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at 203-385-4162.