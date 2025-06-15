Barnum Festival Sets Sail with “Barnum Sails the Sound” Aboard the PT Barnum

BRIDGEPORT – The Barnum Festival continued its 2025 celebration with one of its signature events, Barnum Sails the Sound, bringing together festival supporters, dignitaries, and guests for an evening cruise aboard the PT Barnum, operated by The Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company.

This year’s Ringmaster, Greggory Gnandt, led the festivities, accompanied by members of the Barnum Festival Royal Family. Guests enjoyed scenic views of Long Island Sound while celebrating the festival’s enduring tradition of honoring the legacy of P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport’s most famous showman.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by the band Shameless, whose high-energy performance kept guests dancing throughout the night as the vessel cruised across the Sound. The combination of live music, picturesque views, and lively company made for a memorable evening that continues to highlight the Barnum Festival’s unique charm.

Fred Hall, vice president and general manager of The Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, was also recognized during the evening. Hall, who served as the 67th Ringmaster of the Barnum Festival, played host as the vessel named after Barnum himself provided the perfect setting for this nautical celebration.

The Barnum Sails the Sound cruise remains a beloved part of the multi-week Barnum Festival, bringing together the community in the spirit of fun, fellowship, and Bridgeport pride.