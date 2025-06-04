Stratford

Celebrate the Spirit of Stratford at the Main Street Festival!

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 4, 2025

Saturday, June 7th
10am – 4pm

STRATFORD, CT – Rain or shine, the Stratford Main Street Festival is back! Join us on Saturday, June 7th,
from 10am to 4pm, on Main Street from Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue. Many thanks to The Milford
Bank, Optimum and the Rotary Club of Stratford for presenting the festival as a community service.
The Main Street Festival is an annual town-wide event celebrating the many organizations, programs,
and services the Town of Stratford has to offer, bringing together nearly 200 local vendors, including
entertainment, food trucks, booths, and artists. The event also provides an opportunity for Stratford’s
diverse organizations to educate the public about their functions and support fundraising efforts.
Vendor booths and trucks will line Main Street, allowing residents to stroll through Stratford Center,
embracing the beauty of the town. A DJ and various entertainers will be performing throughout the day.
Please anticipate street closures on Main Street from Church Street to Stratford Avenue beginning at
8am on June 7th
.

To learn more about the festival please visit https://www.stratfordct.gov/o/stratford/page/main-street-
festival.

