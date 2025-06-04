STRATFORD – CTDOT is announcing that Route 113 in Stratford will have limited access starting June 3, 2025

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has announced limited access to Route 113 in Stratford beginning June 3, 2025. On June 2, 2025, a sinkhole was observed in the area of 3 – 36″ RCP drainage pipes which carry tidal water under the roadway. CTDOT maintenance closed Route 113 from Access Road to Oak Bluff Avenue and a detour has been implemented.

The Airport will remain open for normal operations.

Arborio Construction Corporation has been selected for the project which will be administered by District 3 Construction.

LANE CLOSURES/DETOURS

Route 113 Southbound Detour

For the Route 113 Southbound detour, motorists will take a left onto Access Road, then right onto Main Street to Stratford Drive. Then take a right onto Prospect Drive and then left onto Oak Bluff Avenue then return to Route 113 Southbound.

Route 113 Northbound Detour

For those traveling Northbound on Route 113, vehicles will continue on Oak Bluff Avenue and then take a right onto Prospect Drive. Then a left onto Stratford Road to Main Street. From Main Street they will take a left onto Access Road and then right onto Route 113 Northbound.