Fairfield Man Extradited from Florida on Multiple Warrants Tied to Domestic Violence by Norwalk Police

Norwalk, CT – In November 2023, Norwalk Police were contacted by Desoto Correctional Institution in Florida about Jacob Getman, a Fairfield man incarcerated on domestic violence charges and wanted on multiple warrants in Connecticut. After confirming he was wanted on several warrants—many involving domestic violence—Norwalk Police arranged for his extradition.

On June 22, 2025, members of the Norwalk Police Special Services Division traveled to Florida to extradite Getman, 36, of Fairfield. He was returned to Connecticut and held on a total of $280,000 bond for multiple warrants including four counts of first-degree failure to appear, two counts of violation of a protective order, and two counts of violation of probation. Getman was arraigned at Stamford Court on June 23, 2025.