Fairfield Norwalk

Fairfield Man Extradited from Florida on Multiple Warrants Tied to Domestic Violence by Norwalk Police

ByAlex

Jun 26, 2025

Norwalk, CT – In November 2023, Norwalk Police were contacted by Desoto Correctional Institution in Florida about Jacob Getman, a Fairfield man incarcerated on domestic violence charges and wanted on multiple warrants in Connecticut. After confirming he was wanted on several warrants—many involving domestic violence—Norwalk Police arranged for his extradition.

On June 22, 2025, members of the Norwalk Police Special Services Division traveled to Florida to extradite Getman, 36, of Fairfield. He was returned to Connecticut and held on a total of $280,000 bond for multiple warrants including four counts of first-degree failure to appear, two counts of violation of a protective order, and two counts of violation of probation. Getman was arraigned at Stamford Court on June 23, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Fairfield

Car and Motorcycle Collide

Jun 26, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

Cafe Fire

Jun 25, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Attic Fire

Jun 24, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Car and Motorcycle Collide

Jun 26, 2025 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS LEGISLATION CRACKING DOWN ON STREET TAKEOVERS

Jun 26, 2025 Alex
Fairfield Norwalk

Fairfield Man Extradited from Florida on Multiple Warrants Tied to Domestic Violence by Norwalk Police

Jun 26, 2025 Alex
Uncategorized

3 shot 2 critical at two locations in Bridgeport UPDATE FROM POLICE: Both Victims recovering from surgery

Jun 25, 2025 Alex