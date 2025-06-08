LB Home Organization Celebrates New Office with Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield

Fairfield, CT – LB Home Organization marked an exciting milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 6 to celebrate the opening of its new office space at 1 Carter Henry Drive, located in the Fairfield Train Center Building on the eastbound side of the tracks. Founder Lauren Benz was joined by supporters, friends, and community members for the 3:45 PM ceremony, followed by an open house that ran through 6 PM. Known for her passion for transforming cluttered spaces into calm, functional sanctuaries, Benz has taken her growing home-based business to the next level with this new professional location.

LB Home Organization is driven by Benz’s mission to help clients achieve peace of mind through thoughtful, customized organization systems. “That feeling of calm when everything has a place — that’s what I want every client to experience,” she shared. With her new office now open, Benz is ready to welcome new clients and continue helping people bring order and tranquility to their homes, one beautifully organized space at a time.