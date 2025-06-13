STRATFORD EMS AND BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL LAUNCH LIFE-SAVING PREHOSPITAL BLOOD TRANSFUSION PROGRAM



Stratford, CT — Stratford EMS, in partnership with Bridgeport Hospital, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking prehospital blood transfusion program — the first of its kind in the region. This innovative initiative, made possible under the leadership of Mayor Laura Hoydick and EMS Director Michael Loiz, brings hospital-level care directly to the streets of Stratford.

The program equips Stratford EMS paramedics with the training and tools needed to administer blood transfusions before patients arrive at the hospital — a critical advancement proven to save lives in cases of severe trauma, internal bleeding, and medical emergencies.

“With over 40% of Stratford residents over the age of 55, this program provides an essential safety net for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Director Loiz. “Every second counts in a medical emergency. Now, we can start lifesaving treatment right at the scene.”

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick commented, “This first-in-the-region program reflects Stratford’s commitment to innovation and public safety. I’m proud of our EMS team, led by Director Michael Loiz, and grateful for the partnership with Bridgeport Hospital to bring advanced, life-saving care directly to our residents when they need it most.”

“I am grateful to our EMS partners in the field, for their ongoing commitment to providing patients in our community with access to the highest quality, evidence-driven prehospital care. Access to early intervention can be the difference between life and death. This program relies on having truly collaborative relationships between the hospital and our regional EMS agencies, and I am thankful to everyone who has invested their time and expertise to ensure its successful rollout. I have no doubt that this program will save lives” said Leigh Goodman, Regional EMS Manager for Bridgeport Hospital.

This bold new step reflects Stratford’s commitment to cutting-edge emergency care and ensures faster, better outcomes for residents in their most critical moments.

Post navigation