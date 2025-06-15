Stratford

Readers Theatre Showcase Set for Stratford Library

ByAlex

Jun 14, 2025


The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company have announced the schedule for the Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2025. The annual series of live, staged readings of new and established plays will begin on Wednesday, June 18 and continue on seven evenings through July 30. All performances are free and open to the public.
The festival opens June 18 with Job, a tense contemporary drama by Max Wolf Friedlich, starring Lynnette Victoria and Pat Leo. Other productions include The White Chip (June 26), Fatherland (July 3), Lady Jigsaw (July 10), Conversations with Mother (July 16), Left on Tenth (July 24), and Eureka Day (July 30).
All performances will take place in the Stratford Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm for first-come, first-served general seating. Reservations are not accepted. The acting company features Lucy Babbitt, Michelle Duncan, Lillian Garcia, Jennifer Ju, Al Kulcsar, Mark Lambert, Mary Ellen Maloney, Céline Montaudy, Bruce Murray, Peggy Nelson, CJ Nolan, Janet Rathert, Tyler Small, J. Kevin Smith, Priscilla Squiers, Kiel Stango, Danielle Sultini, David Victor, Mitchell Weinbaum, and Mariah Young. Square One Theatre Artistic Director Tom Holehan directs the readings.
All plays are recommended for adult audiences. For further information, call the Stratford Library Public Relations and Programming Office at 203.385.4162 or visit www.stratfordlibrary.org.

