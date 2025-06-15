Stratford

A Summer Tradition Continues: The Stratford Summer Sunset Concert Series Kicks-Off June 17th

ByAlex

Jun 14, 2025


STRATFORD – The Stratford Department of Recreation is excited to announce that the 2025 Summer Sunset Concert Series will kick-off on Tuesday, June 17th. The concerts are performed at the Paradise Green Gazebo on Tuesdays through August 26th. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held the following Thursday. All concerts begin at 7:00pm.
Paradise Pizza is the proud sponsor of this Celebrate Stratford Series.
Those attending the Summer Concerts Series are welcome to park in the back of the Stratford Baptist Church at 131 Huntington Rd. The church asks that attendees keep off the grass at the church. We thank the Stratford Baptist Church for providing this accommodation.
For more information about the Summer Concert Series and more Celebrate Stratford events, please visit: https://www.townofstratford.com/page/celebrate-stratford

