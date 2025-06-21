Union Rallies After Town Terminates Two Injured Firefighters

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Chants of “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” echoed through Stratford’s Main Street as union members and supporters rallied today in defense of two firefighters who were recently terminated while on extended injury leave. The protest, organized by the union, aimed to draw attention to what they call an unjust decision by the town to terminate the employees before they had a chance to recover and return to duty.

Union President Steven Michalovic addressed the crowd, stating, “We’re out here today in support of two of our members who were terminated by the town last Friday. Both members have been off on a job injury leave for quite a bit of time, and unfortunately, the town has decided to terminate their employment prior to them reaching the ability to return back to work.”

According to Michalovic, the town’s official statement claimed that the employees were given a choice between retirement and termination. However, he firmly rejected that account, stating, “No option was provided to them. The only option listed in their termination letter was that they could apply for unemployment.”

Michalovic also revealed that for over a year, the union—through legal counsel—had been trying to set up a meeting with the town to discuss the future employment of one of the injured firefighters, but said those requests were repeatedly ignored.

State Representative Michael Quinn, expressed his frustration that legislation aimed at protecting workers in such situations did not pass this year. “I’m sorry that we didn’t get it done this year,” he said. “And I’m really upset that these two firefighters were the casualty of our efforts.”

The rally underscored growing tensions between labor advocates and local government, with union members calling for transparency, fairness, and a renewed focus on protecting injured workers from premature termination.