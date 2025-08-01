Fairfield National Little League Team Heads to Regionals After Dominant Run

Fairfield, CT – The Fairfield National Little League team is riding high on an incredible season and is now set to represent Connecticut in the regional tournament in Bristol this weekend. With 133 runs scored, only 7 runs allowed, 126 hits, 30 hits allowed, and an impressive 22 home runs without giving up a single homer, the team has shown nothing short of dominance on the field.

“This is one of the most wonderful experiences you will ever have,” supporters told the team during a send-off speech. “You’ve accomplished so much already, and now it’s time to take that Fairfield jersey to Bristol and make us all proud.”

The team will receive a full police escort tomorrow as they depart for regionals, a tradition that honors their hard work and success. Community pride is at an all-time high as fans, families, and local leaders cheer them on.

“We’ve chased this dream for a long time, and now it’s within reach,” the message continued. “This is bigger than just a game—it’s about teamwork, bonding, and making memories. We always say Fairfield National on three, but today we are CT on three. CT on three—one, two, three… CT!”

With the entire town behind them, Fairfield National heads to Bristol not just to compete, but to continue their dream season and bring home another victory for Connecticut.