Stratford Police said that on July 1, 2025, at about 9:10 am, a single-car crash took place near the intersection of Ferry Boulevard and Barnum Avenue Cutoff. The vehicle was occupied solely by a 75-year-old driver, a resident of Bridgeport, CT, who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The Stratford Police crash investigation team is currently working to determine the cause of the accident.

2025-07-01@9:10am