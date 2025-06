STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN JULY 2025

Summer Storytimes

Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes! The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers summer storytimes for children.

Storytimes meet at 10:30 AM:

Mondays : Music Time (ages 0–2)

: Music Time (ages 0–2) Tuesdays : Preschool Storytime (ages 3–5)

: Preschool Storytime (ages 3–5) Thursdays: Baby Lapsit on June 26, July 24, and August 14 (ages 0–18 months)

Storytimes run through July 29 and are held in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. Visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events.

Children’s Craft Table

Weekly summer crafts with teen volunteers.

Open Monday–Thursday: 10 AM–12 PM & 2 PM–6:30 PM

Fridays: 10 AM–12 PM

While supplies last. Volunteer availability permitting.

July Events

July 1 – Summer Art: Floral Arranging | 4:00 PM

Ages 7–12. Create a red, white, and blue floral arrangement to take home.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 2 – Sport Stacking | 11:00 AM

Ages 6–12. Learn Speed Stacks cup challenges with Glen Costello.

Location: Lovell Room | Courtesy of the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund

Registration required

July 3 – Young Reader’s Book Club: Saving Winslow begins

Book pickup starts July 3; Discussion on August 7 at 6:00 PM

Grades 2–5 | Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 3 – Preschool Playtime: Sunny Days | 4:00 PM

Ages 3–6. Preschool STEAM activities about “sunny days.”

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 5 & 18 – Book Scientists Kits

Ages 5–12. Themes: Red, White & Blue (7/5), Games (7/18).

Includes books + activities. Keep supplies, return library books.

Registration required

July 7 – Pretzel Tasting | 4:00–5:30 PM

All ages. Vote for your favorite pretzels! While supplies last.

No registration required | Food allergens will be present

July 8 – LEGO Derby | 4:00 PM

Ages 5–9. Build LEGO race cars and compete!

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 9 – Christine’s Critters Animal Show | 2:00 PM

All ages. Live birds of prey and reptiles!

Location: Lovell Room | Courtesy of the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund

Registration required

July 10 – Perler Beads: Fandoms | 4:00 PM

Ages 7–12. Make a fandom-themed craft to take home.

Registration required

July 11 – Alphabet Parade Grab ‘n’ Go (Letter C)

Ages 18 months–5 years.

Also offered July 25 (Letter D) | Registration required

July 11 – Language Café: French | 3:00 PM

Ages 6–12. Beginner French games and snacks.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 12 – Preschool Art | 11:00 AM

Ages 3–7. Explore art in the Children’s Program Room.

Registration required

July 14 – Level Up Your Backgammon Game | 11:30 AM

Ages 8–12. Learn to play this classic board game.

Grownups welcome | Registration required

July 15 – Piano with Friends | 4:00 PM

Ages 7–12. Intro to music and keyboards.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 16 – Alphabet Fun | 11:00 AM

Ages 3–5. Fun alphabet games and activities.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 16 – Japanese Folktales & Origami | 4:00 PM

Ages 5+. Learn origami and stories with guest Mokoto.

Location: Lovell Room | Sponsored by Vicki Soto Memorial Fund

Registration required

July 17 – Kindness Club | 4:00 PM

Ages 6–11. Projects with community benefit.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 18 – Kids Podcasting Club | 3:00 PM

Ages 7–13 with parent/guardian. Record stories, reviews, and more.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 19 – Saturday Storytime: Fireflies | 10:30 AM

Ages 3–6. Stories, songs, and a craft about fireflies.

Registration required

July 19 – Beaded Bracelets | 2:30 PM

Ages 7–Adult. Make bracelets with beads and string.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 21 – Dog Man Party | 4:00 PM

Ages 6–10. Celebrate Dog Man with games, snacks, and fun.

Registration required

July 22 or 29 – Summer Art: Tiny Art | 6:00 PM

Ages 7–12. Paint tiny canvases for display and take-home.

Choose only one session | Registration required

July 23 – Jay Reidy Magic Show | 2:00 PM

Ages 5–12. Family-friendly magic fun!

Location: Lovell Room | Registration required

July 24 – Puzzle Frenzy | 6:00 PM

Ages 7–12. Race to solve puzzles, then make your own!

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 25 – Christmas in July | 3:00 PM

Ages 6–12. Crafts, treats, and games with a holiday twist.

Registration required

July 26 – Kids Lightsaber Training | 11:00 AM

Ages 5–12. Train with Jedi Masters from Saber Guild.

Foam/cardboard only props | Location: Lovell Room

Registration required

July 28 – Kids Karate | 12:00 PM

Ages 5–12. Learn basic moves with instructor Sam Diaz.

Location: Lovell Room | Registration required

July 28 – LEGO Club | 4:00 PM

Ages 5–12. Build with LEGOs provided by the Library.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required

July 30 – Indoor Recess | 1:00 PM

Ages 5–10. Play school games and show your spirit!

Location: Lovell Room | Registration required

July 30 – Crocheting | 6:00 PM

Ages 9–Adult. Beginners welcome, supplies provided.

Location: Children’s Program Room | Registration required