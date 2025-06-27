Stratford Man Charged in Sexual Extortion Case Involving Multiple Victims

Stratford, CT – The Stratford Police Department has arrested a local man in connection with a series of sexual extortion cases involving multiple victims, including a juvenile. Over the course of three days in May 2025, three adult women came forward reporting that a male suspect had threatened to release sexually explicit images of them online unless they sent additional intimate photos.

As detectives investigated the claims, they identified the same suspect in all three cases. A fourth victim, a juvenile female, was also identified and confirmed the same individual had targeted her in a similar manner. The suspect, identified as Mikel Reyes, was charged on June 25, 2025, following the execution of an arrest warrant.

Reyes was charged with three counts of Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the First Degree by extortion, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Disseminating an Intimate Image. He was released after posting a $150,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2, 2025.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jay Delauri at 203-385-4172.