Firefighters were called to Lantern Drive for a garage fire. Initial calls indicated that there might be a man stuck inside the car that was parked inside. Police were first on the scene, and they ensured the man was not in the vehicle or garage. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire that engulfed the house as well as the garage. No one was injured and the fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

2025-06-27@11:35am–#Stratford CT — #ctfire