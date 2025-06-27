UPDATED INFORMATION! STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN JULY 2025

Thru 8/15: Teen Summer Reading – Let’s Level Up on Reading This Summer!

Create an online reading account at: https://stratfordlibrary.org/summer-reading-2025/ Log your reading time. From 6/2 to 8/15, earn 1 virtual ticket for every 30 minutes of time spent reading (or listening!) to a book, comic, magazine, news article, etc.

7/1 | 2:00 PM–4:00 PM: Karaoke and Chill

Let’s level up our summer with some karaoke and chill time with friends. Get ready for tasty snacks, board games, and some much-needed fun.

Grades: 7–13 | Location: Lovell Room | No registration required

7/8 | 7:45 PM–9:00 PM: Nerf Wars

It’s time to level up the fun! Treasure seekers, join the hunt! We’ve hidden gold in the stacks, and it’s up to each team to work together to find the biggest hoard. Bring your own Nerf blaster or borrow one of ours.

Safety rules: Blasters cannot hold more than 6 darts, cannot use Nerf Rival Balls, and cannot be oversized. No latecomers admitted.

Registration required, as well as a parental permission slip, which must be handed in to stay and play.

Note: This event ends after hours. Make arrangements ahead of time to be picked up—on time—in the back parking lot.

Grades: 7–13 | Location: Lovell Room

7/10 | 3:30 PM–4:30 PM: Singing Bowl Experience

Learn the history of singing bowls with a focus on Tibetan lineage and a discussion about how healing works. There will be plenty of time for questions plus a short meditation while we all play together.

Grades: 7–13 | Registration required | Location: Lovell Room

7/15 | 3:00 PM–4:30 PM: Pokémon Party

Trainers, you’re invited to our annual Poké Party! Join us for anime, a Pokémon-themed craft, Pokémon stickers and button-making, video gaming, and Poké snacks.

Come dressed as your favorite character for the chance to win a prize.

Grades: 7–13 | No registration required | Location: Lovell Room

7/17 | 4:00 PM–5:00 PM: Courtyard Book Discussion

Level up your summer with a book discussion about Be Prepared by Vera Brosgol. Whether you loved the book, hated it, aren’t sure about it, or haven’t finished it yet, all are welcome to join our informal, fun discussion and enjoy some snacks!

Stop by the Teen Desk to pick up a copy of the book from June 30–July 3. Have your own copy? Great—just let us know you’ll be attending.

Grades: 6–8 | Registration required | Location: Library Courtyard

7/22 | 3:00 PM–4:30 PM: Squirt Gun Painting

Are you ready to level up the fun with some non-traditional painting? Let’s forget the paint brushes and bring out the squirt guns! All supplies provided.

Grades: 7–13 | No registration required | Location: Library Courtyard

7/26 | 12:25 PM–1:15 PM: Lightsaber Training for Adults & Teens

Learn about the ways of the Force and how to wield a lightsaber from real Jedi Masters! Kessel Temple is the Connecticut chapter of Saber Guild, an international Star Wars lightsaber performance organization. Costumes encouraged!

Grades: 7–Adult | Registration required | Location: Lovell Room