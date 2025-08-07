7 th Annual Italian American Police Society Vincent Penna Memorial Car Show

The 7 th Annual Vincent Penna Jr Memorial Car Show, hosted by the Italian American Police

Society of Southern, CT will be held this Sunday August 10, 2025, at 148 East Avenue,

Norwalk, CT. The car show is raising funds for the Vincent Penna Jr Memorial Scholarship

Fund. The scholarship awards funds to the education of local children in the community.

Vincent Penna Jr. passed away unexpectedly in December of 2020 at the age of 51, leaving

behind his wife and teenage sons, in addition to countless family members, friends, colleagues

and fellow officers who admired his passion for his family and community. Vincent Penna Jr.,

was an officer with Westport for 26 years, becoming the Deputy Chief of the Department

before his retirement in 2017.

This event is expected to have hundreds of classic and exotic cars and thousands of automotive

enthusiasts. There is a $20 fee to enter your car, no cut-off years and spectators are free. There

will be live music by Billy Genario & Band, raffle prizes, food trucks, trophies, and more.

Thanks to more than 150 sponsors, the IAPS of CT will be giving away more than $40,000.00

in prizes.

Rain Date August 17, 2025