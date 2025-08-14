Bridgeport Public Schools Expands Family Support as Funding Gap Drives Transportation Changes

Bridgeport, CT — Bridgeport Public Schools continues to navigate serious financial challenges, including an approximate $67 million budget gap last year which the district managed to close and a projected shortfall in FY26-27. To balance the budget while preserving classroom instruction and essential student services, the district made the difficult decision last spring to adjust student transportation eligibility which extended students walking distance.

Effective this fall, the walking distance requirement has increased to 1.5 miles for elementary students and 2.5 miles for high school students. While this change may affect some families, it was made out of necessity to avoid deeper cuts to academic programs, staffing, and classroom resources. The district will continue working with city and state leaders to secure additional funding, with the goal of reversing these changes if resources become available.

Safety Measures in Place

To help ensure student safety as walking distances increase, Bridgeport Public Schools is reinforcing its existing Safe Corridor initiative in collaboration with the Bridgeport Police Department. This ongoing effort includes:

24/7 high-tech surveillance hub

Monitoring cameras in school zones and walking routes

Real-time monitoring and rapid response to incidents

Transportation Support

The district is also working with transportation partners to assist students:

In collaboration with the Greater Bridgeport Transit District (GBTD), the district is exploring bus passes for students just outside the new eligibility range

The district is also working with transportation partners to launch a new platform that will allow families to track when students get on and off the bus, improving communication and safety.

Additional Support for Students and Families

Piloting a “Walking School Bus” program where staff and community partners provide chaperoned walks to school

Enhancing an Attendance Task Force to support parents in improving student attendance

The district urges families to register for the Attendance Task Force for additional attendance support. Register now here: Attendance Task Force – Parent Representatives

“We know this change impacts families,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent. “These decisions were not easy, and our goal is to reverse them as soon as resources become available. We remain focused on our students’ success, protecting classrooms, and securing the funding our schools deserve.”

Individualized notifications will be sent this week. A dedicated hotline opens Wednesday, August 13, 2024, for questions, assistance, and suggestions from families. Additional resources, including FAQs and walking route maps, will be available on the district website.

A Community Forum to discuss transportation changes will be held on Wednesday, August 20, at 6:00 PM at the Bridgeport Public Library Main Branch, 929 Broad Street.

Bridgeport Public Schools remains committed to transparency, safety, and maintaining the quality of education during these challenging times.