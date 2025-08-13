Downtown Bridgeport Awarded $5,000 CT Main Street Center Accelerator Grant

BRIDGEPORT, CT – AUGUST 12, 2025 – The Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) was recently awarded a $5,000 CT Main Street Accelerator Grant from CT Main Street Center (CMSC). The award was made at the conclusion of the Bridgeport DSSD’s participation in CMSC’s signature downtown leadership program. During the virtual, six-month Main Street Accelerator program, the Bridgeport DSSD collaborated with Groundwork Bridgeport, the City of Bridgeport’s Office of Planning & Economic Development, and the Bridgeport Arts + Cultural Council to apply the insights gained from the program to develop the concept for the Arcade Food Hall, an entrepreneurial ecosystem for food businesses housed in a beautifully restored historic structure located at the heart of the neighborhood.



The Main Street Accelerator grant will help the Bridgeport DSSD and its partners to host a temporary food hall activation in the Arcade Mall, paired with a food entrepreneur resource event, with the goal of completing a market analysis and business plan to present to large-scale funders that can support the fit out the historic Arcade Mall’s ground floor for the purpose of a fresh produce market and food hall. This critical funding allows the Bridgeport DSSD to gain insights and demonstrate the viability of establishing a market and food hall that will serve Downtown Bridgeport’s growing residential population.



“The Main Street Accelerator program is designed to inspire and empower collaborations that have high impact for downtowns, such as the plans being developed for the Arcade Mall,” said Michelle McCabe, CMSC’s Executive Director. “We applaud the Bridgeport DSSD and the team for taking their aspirations to the next level, first by undertaking the Accelerator program, and now by implementing their ideas into action. We look forward to seeing the Arcade Food Hall come to fruition and contributing to the downtown’s refreshed spirit.”



Bridgeport DSSD President + CEO Lauren Coakley Vincent said that “The Bridgeport DSSD is honored to be selected for the Main Street Accelerator grant. This funding will build on the skills we gained during the leadership development program component to continue our work adding vibrancy to our friendly, eclectic business and residential community. The Accelerator grant allows us to establish and grow a destination to taste and experience the creativity of local entrepreneurs, welcome visitors, and encourage people to explore the neighborhood we know and love.”



Downtown Bridgeport was one of four communities, including Bethel, East Hartford, and Enfield, that were chosen for the Main Street Accelerator program. The Main Street Accelerator program and grants are supported by Webster Bank.

