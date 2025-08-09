Fairfield

Fairfield Community Support for Little League Championship

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 8, 2025

Fairfield, CT – State Senator Tony Hwang, representing Fairfield, joined Fairfield National Little League President Diego De Leon in rallying the community ahead of the team’s championship game.

De Leon praised the remarkable community support, noting that it starts right here in town and has been “nothing short of magnificent.” The excitement is being felt across Fairfield and on social media as the team prepares to face Smithtown, Long Island, in a winner-take-all championship matchup.

Fairfield previously lost to Smithtown on Monday but came back strong, defeating New Jersey in a must-win game Wednesday night to earn a rematch. “Anything can happen in a one-game playoff,” De Leon said. “The work these boys have put in is the real difference-maker, and it shows in their exceptional defense. Our center fielder’s incredible catch even made ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Plays. This group has such a close-knit bond—please come out and support them.”

Both Hwang and De Leon emphasized that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the players, one they’ll remember for decades. Fans are encouraged to attend the championship game at the Agamani Learning Center on Mix Avenue in Bristol, just past ESPN. Parking may be limited, so early arrival is recommended.

“Win or lose, these boys and our community are champions,” said Senator Hwang. “When you come and support these kids and feel that energy, it’ll be a huge factor for Fairfield—and for Connecticut. Let’s go Fairfield! Let’s go Connecticut!”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

