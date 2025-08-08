Five from New York Arrested in Westport for Passing Counterfeit Bills

On August 4, 2025, around 4:30 PM, Westport Police received multiple calls reporting individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills at various businesses throughout town. Witnesses provided accurate descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, allowing police to locate one suspect inside Choice Pet at 374 Post Road East and the others nearby in the suspect vehicle. Officers determined the group had visited several retail stores in Westport and had allegedly passed numerous counterfeit bills.

As a result, five individuals were arrested:

Jaquane Murray , 31, of New York, NY, was charged with:

• 11 counts of Forgery 1st

• 4 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st

• 1 count of Risk of Injury to a Minor

He was released after posting a $30,000 bond and was assigned a court date of August 15, 2025, at Stamford Superior Court.

• 1 count of Forgery 1st

• 3 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st

She was unable to post her $20,000 bond and was transported to Stamford Superior Court on August 5, 2025, for arraignment.

• 1 count of Forgery 1st

• 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st

He posted a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 15, 2025.

• 4 counts of Forgery 1st

• 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st

He was issued a juvenile summons and released to a guardian.

• 2 counts of Forgery 1st

• 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st

He was also issued a juvenile summons and released to a guardian.

All five individuals face forgery-related charges, and the investigation into their activity remains ongoing.