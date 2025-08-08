Westport

Five from New York Arrested in Westport for Passing Counterfeit Bills

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 7, 2025

On August 4, 2025, around 4:30 PM, Westport Police received multiple calls reporting individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills at various businesses throughout town. Witnesses provided accurate descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, allowing police to locate one suspect inside Choice Pet at 374 Post Road East and the others nearby in the suspect vehicle. Officers determined the group had visited several retail stores in Westport and had allegedly passed numerous counterfeit bills.

As a result, five individuals were arrested:

  • Jaquane Murray, 31, of New York, NY, was charged with:
    • 11 counts of Forgery 1st
    • 4 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st
    • 1 count of Risk of Injury to a Minor
    He was released after posting a $30,000 bond and was assigned a court date of August 15, 2025, at Stamford Superior Court.
  • Akeelah Garrett, 18, of Bronx, NY, was charged with:
    • 1 count of Forgery 1st
    • 3 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st
    She was unable to post her $20,000 bond and was transported to Stamford Superior Court on August 5, 2025, for arraignment.
  • Rosbert Cabrera, 18, of Bronx, NY, was charged with:
    • 1 count of Forgery 1st
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st
    He posted a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 15, 2025.
  • A 15-year-old male from Bronx, NY, was charged with:
    • 4 counts of Forgery 1st
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st
    He was issued a juvenile summons and released to a guardian.
  • A 17-year-old male from New York, NY, was charged with:
    • 2 counts of Forgery 1st
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st
    He was also issued a juvenile summons and released to a guardian.

All five individuals face forgery-related charges, and the investigation into their activity remains ongoing.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

