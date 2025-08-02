Westport

Post Road East Closure

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 1, 2025

(Westport, CT) Westport Police and Fire Departments are currently on scene at 1550 Post Road
East, which is just east of Maple Avenue, due to wires coming down across the entirety of the Post
Road. Eversource has been notified of the incident, however it is unknown how long the road closure
will last as extensive repairs are required.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, including Interstate 95, Greens Farms Road and
Long Lots Road, to avoid the affected areas.

