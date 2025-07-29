Fairfield Police Announce Additional Arrests of Former Psychiatrist Lazaro Pomeraniec

Fairfield, CT – On Monday, July 28, 2025, Lazaro Pomeraniec of Westport was arrested by the

Fairfield Police Department for two additional counts of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree. These

charges stem from two separate incidents involving individuals under his psychiatric care.

One of these incidents had already been reported and was under investigation prior to

Pomeraniec’s initial arrest on June 24, 2025. Following that first arrest, he voluntarily

surrendered his medical license.

Pomeraniec was issued a total court set bond of $200,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on

08/08/2025

The Fairfield Police Department takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and remains

committed to investigating such matters fully and professionally.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus

your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

