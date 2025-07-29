Westport

Fairfield Police Announce Additional Arrests of Former Psychiatrist Lazaro Pomeraniec

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 29, 2025

Fairfield, CT – On Monday, July 28, 2025, Lazaro Pomeraniec of Westport was arrested by the
Fairfield Police Department for two additional counts of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree. These
charges stem from two separate incidents involving individuals under his psychiatric care.
One of these incidents had already been reported and was under investigation prior to
Pomeraniec’s initial arrest on June 24, 2025. Following that first arrest, he voluntarily
surrendered his medical license.
Pomeraniec was issued a total court set bond of $200,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on
08/08/2025
The Fairfield Police Department takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and remains
committed to investigating such matters fully and professionally.
Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus
your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

