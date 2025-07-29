Fairfield Police Announce Additional Arrests of Former Psychiatrist Lazaro Pomeraniec

Fairfield, CT – On Monday, July 28, 2025, Lazaro Pomeraniec of Westport was arrested by the
Fairfield Police Department for two additional counts of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree. These
charges stem from two separate incidents involving individuals under his psychiatric care.
One of these incidents had already been reported and was under investigation prior to
Pomeraniec’s initial arrest on June 24, 2025. Following that first arrest, he voluntarily
surrendered his medical license.
Pomeraniec was issued a total court set bond of $200,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on
08/08/2025
The Fairfield Police Department takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and remains
committed to investigating such matters fully and professionally.
