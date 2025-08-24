Former High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault

On 08-22-25, Shelton Police arrested 38-year-old Jason Kymer of Beacon Falls and charged him with Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Tampering with a Witness. Kymer was released on a $50,000 court set bond and given a court of 8-25-25 at Derby Superior Court.

The arrest stems from information received by police in June 2025. Police were made aware that Kymer, who was a teacher and coach at Shelton High School, was previously involved in a sexual relationship with a female who was a high student at the time.

Shelton Detectives were able to locate the female. The victim said that the sexual relationship with Kymer started when she was a 17-year-old student at Shelton High School. The victim told police that the sexual contact occurred in the school.

During the investigation, police were made aware that the victim received a call from an unknown number. The victim stated she blocked Kymer’s number, so when she answered the unknown number, after him speaking, she recognized it was Kymer’s voice. The victim stated Kymer told her “Just do the right thing.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar incidents regarding Kymer are asked to contact The Shelton Detective Bureau at (203) 924-1544. Calls may be confidential.