Uncategorized Valley

Former High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 24, 2025

On 08-22-25, Shelton Police arrested 38-year-old Jason Kymer of Beacon Falls and charged him with Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Tampering with a Witness. Kymer was released on a $50,000 court set bond and given a court of 8-25-25 at Derby Superior Court.

The arrest stems from information received by police in June 2025. Police were made aware that Kymer, who was a teacher and coach at Shelton High School, was previously involved in a sexual relationship with a female who was a high student at the time.

Shelton Detectives were able to locate the female. The victim said that the sexual relationship with Kymer started when she was a 17-year-old student at Shelton High School. The victim told police that the sexual contact occurred in the school.

During the investigation, police were made aware that the victim received a call from an unknown number. The victim stated she blocked Kymer’s number, so when she answered the unknown number, after him speaking, she recognized it was Kymer’s voice. The victim stated Kymer told her “Just do the right thing.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar incidents regarding Kymer are asked to contact The Shelton Detective Bureau at (203) 924-1544. Calls may be confidential.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Bus Accident Injures Many

Aug 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

House Fire

Aug 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shots Fired

Aug 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Rollover Crash!

Aug 24, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized Valley

Former High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault

Aug 24, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Brush Fires

Aug 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bus Accident Injures Many

Aug 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick