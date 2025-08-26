Fairfield Little League Metro Returns Home to a Hero’s Welcome

Fairfield, CT – The Fairfield Metro Little League team returned home today after an unforgettable run on the national stage. The boys represented Fairfield and Connecticut with pride, battling against some of the best teams in the country and earning the admiration of fans near and far.

Families, friends, and supporters lined the streets to cheer on the players who brought excitement and unity to the community all summer long. In a special tribute, Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale, joined by the Governor and several state representatives, presented the team with a ceremonial key to the town, honoring their hard work and the pride they brought back home.

Though the tournament journey has come to a close, their determination, teamwork, and sportsmanship left a lasting mark. For Fairfield, this was more than just baseball—it was about community spirit, and the team’s return is being celebrated as a moment of pride that the town won’t soon forget.