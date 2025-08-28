New Bassick High School Opens on UB Campus

The new Bassick High School has officially opened on the University of Bridgeport campus, marking one of the city’s largest recent investments in education and the community. The $129 million, four-story building replaces the nearly century-old West End facility and will serve 1,250 students.

The 205,000-square-foot school features state-of-the-art classrooms, a gymnasium, weight room, art studio, cafeteria, and specialized spaces for programs such as aeronautics, automotive, engineering, and manufacturing. Students now also have access to an on-site athletic field and locker rooms, eliminating the need to travel to Went Field for practices and games.

Grades are divided by floor, with juniors and seniors on the third and freshmen and sophomores on the fourth. Bridgeport Military Academy seniors will share space in a dedicated wing.

The school’s location on the UB campus provides direct opportunities for collaboration, including access to university resources, while offering students modern facilities designed to support their success.