Press Release – Teen Programs at the Trumbull Library

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 9, 2025

Sharing Stitches Yarn Crafts
Saturday, August 16 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
For grades 4–8. Crochet, knit, or try other yarn crafts. Learn new skills, share styles, and work on projects. No experience necessary. Registration below.

Level Up Your Presentations: Speaking Like a Boss
Thursday, August 28 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Learn how to create slides that are clear, engaging, and visually effective. Registration below.

Fairchild Nichols Branch – Video Game Club Night
Monday, August 11 | 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Play Nintendo Switch, XBOX Series S, the Meta Universe, and retro games. Open to neurodivergent and neurotypical tweens/teens, ages 11–17. Registration below.

Event Registration:
https://trumbull.libcal.com/calendar?cid=15779&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=15779&inc=0

