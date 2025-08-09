Press Release – Teen Programs at the Trumbull Library

Sharing Stitches Yarn Crafts

Saturday, August 16 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

For grades 4–8. Crochet, knit, or try other yarn crafts. Learn new skills, share styles, and work on projects. No experience necessary. Registration below.

Level Up Your Presentations: Speaking Like a Boss

Thursday, August 28 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Learn how to create slides that are clear, engaging, and visually effective. Registration below.

Fairchild Nichols Branch – Video Game Club Night

Monday, August 11 | 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Play Nintendo Switch, XBOX Series S, the Meta Universe, and retro games. Open to neurodivergent and neurotypical tweens/teens, ages 11–17. Registration below.

Event Registration:

https://trumbull.libcal.com/calendar?cid=15779&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=15779&inc=0