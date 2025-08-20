Bridgeport

State of Connecticut Secures Amphitheater Venue at No Cost to Bridgeport Public Schools for 2025 Convocation

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 20, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – The 2025 Bridgeport Public Schools Convocation will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) and the City of Bridgeport have partnered to secure the venue at no cost to the district.

Hosting Convocation at such a premier venue is an incredible opportunity for our district. We are truly grateful for the amphitheater’s generosity and ongoing community support, and we look forward to celebrating the start of the school year in a space that reflects the energy, pride, and unity of our school community.

“I’m truly grateful to our partners for coming together to make this event possible at no cost to the district. It’s a wonderful example of collaboration in support of our schools,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools.

The Convocation is an annual tradition that brings together all district staff to celebrate accomplishments, set the tone for the new school year, and reaffirm the collective commitment to student success. Bridgeport Public Schools will lead the planning of this year’s event.

For more information, contact the Bridgeport Public Schools Communications Department at communications@bridgeportedu.net.

