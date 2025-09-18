shelton

Juvenile Struck During Shelton ‘Street Takeover’; Police Seek Fleeing Driver

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 16, 2025

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Shelton Police and Shelton EMS responded to the parking lot at 862 Bridgeport Avenue for a report of an individual struck by a vehicle during a street takeover.

As officers and EMS approached, several vehicles were observed fleeing the area. On scene, officers located a juvenile male who had reportedly been struck by a vehicle operating recklessly in the parking lot.

The juvenile was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for serious injuries. The Shelton Police Department is actively investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

