Juvenile Struck During Shelton ‘Street Takeover’; Police Seek Fleeing Driver

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, Shelton Police and Shelton EMS responded to the parking lot at 862 Bridgeport Avenue for a report of an individual struck by a vehicle during a street takeover.

As officers and EMS approached, several vehicles were observed fleeing the area. On scene, officers located a juvenile male who had reportedly been struck by a vehicle operating recklessly in the parking lot.

The juvenile was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for serious injuries. The Shelton Police Department is actively investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau.