The Stratford Library will keep the big screen rolling with its “Monday Matinees” series, offering free, monthly noon showings of recent blockbusters in the Lovell Room through 2025. This fall/winter slate includes Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13, 134 min) on September 15 and Sinners (R, 137 min) on October 13, followed by Superman (PG-13, 129 min) on November 17 and The Naked Gun (PG-13, 85 min) on December 8.

All screenings are free and open to the public, with start time at 12:00 PM. For further information, contact the Library at 203.385.4162.

Monday Matinees — Fall/Winter 2025

12 Noon • Lovell Room · Free & Open to the Public · Info: 203.385.4162

9/15 — Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13, 134 min)

10/13 — Sinners (R, 137 min)

11/17 — Superman (PG-13, 129 min)

12/08 — The Naked Gun (PG-13, 85 min)