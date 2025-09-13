Stratford

Monday Matinees — Fall/Winter 2025

Sep 12, 2025

The Stratford Library will keep the big screen rolling with its “Monday Matinees” series, offering free, monthly noon showings of recent blockbusters in the Lovell Room through 2025. This fall/winter slate includes Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13, 134 min) on September 15 and Sinners (R, 137 min) on October 13, followed by Superman (PG-13, 129 min) on November 17 and The Naked Gun (PG-13, 85 min) on December 8.

All screenings are free and open to the public, with start time at 12:00 PM. For further information, contact the Library at 203.385.4162.

12 Noon • Lovell Room · Free & Open to the Public · Info: 203.385.4162

9/15 — Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13, 134 min)

10/13 — Sinners (R, 137 min)

11/17 — Superman (PG-13, 129 min)

12/08 — The Naked Gun (PG-13, 85 min)

