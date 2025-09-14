New Era in Bridgeport Housing

Bridgeport leaders, developers, and community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the newest phase of Crescent Crossings, a modern housing complex that stands as a symbol of progress and partnership. Developed by the same firms behind the nearby Windward Apartments, Crescent Crossings is the third phase of a long-term redevelopment effort in the city’s East End.

Mayor Joe Ganim praised the transformation of the site, once considered one of the region’s most notorious housing challenges. “You’ve gone from the worst, I would think to first. I don’t know if anywhere else, not only in the state but anywhere in the country, where a site which was as notorious and difficult as this was in the ’90s, has turned into what we see here today,” Ganim said. He noted the high quality of the construction and the difference it will make for families moving in.

Governor Ned Lamont pointed to Crescent Crossings’ energy-efficient design, which lowers utility costs for residents while promoting sustainability. “Nobody likes the rising cost of electricity, but here, because these buildings are smart, we’re bringing down expenses and making life more affordable every day,” Lamont said.

For Bridgeport, Crescent Crossings represents more than housing—it embodies the power of public and private sectors working together to reimagine what public housing can be. “We remain fiercely committed to reimagining our public housing portfolio in a way that provides quality housing to families,” said Park City Communities leadership. “We hope these walls support your dreams and your goals, and that you truly thrive in this environment.”