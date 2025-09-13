Trumbull

Red Cross Assists Five After Main Street Fire in Trumbull

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 12, 2025

The American Red Cross in Connecticut is helping one family – three adults and two children – after a fire yesterday on Main St, Trumbull. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family’s immediate needs. Responders included: Lisa Sgamboti, Melanie Chen, Ken Schneider and Mark Rozelle.

Red Cross volunteers distributed comfort kits containing personal care supplies such as toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire. Additionally, the Red Cross provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts, handling damaged items and more.

Red Cross caseworkers will connect with those affected in the coming days to develop a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Structure Fire!

Sep 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Brush Fires

Aug 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Brush Fire Arson

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Temporary Free-Standing Portable Signage in all Non-Residential Districts

Sep 13, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Red Cross Assists Five After Main Street Fire in Trumbull

Sep 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Monday Matinees — Fall/Winter 2025

Sep 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Motorcycle Down!

Sep 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick