Red Cross Assists Five After Main Street Fire in Trumbull

The American Red Cross in Connecticut is helping one family – three adults and two children – after a fire yesterday on Main St, Trumbull. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family’s immediate needs. Responders included: Lisa Sgamboti, Melanie Chen, Ken Schneider and Mark Rozelle.

Red Cross volunteers distributed comfort kits containing personal care supplies such as toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire. Additionally, the Red Cross provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts, handling damaged items and more.

Red Cross caseworkers will connect with those affected in the coming days to develop a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers.