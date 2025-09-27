Trumbull

Trumbull Library (Sept. 22–29)

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 22, 2025

Featured (Main Library)

  • Democracy and the Constitution with State Senator Sujata Gadkar-WilcoxWed, Sept. 24, 6–7:30 p.m. Conversation on how the Constitution balances power, what principles matter now, and how current interpretations affect the future of governance.
  • Community Puzzle SwapSat, Sept. 27, 1–4 p.m. Take a puzzle, leave a puzzle (300+ pieces, good condition, all pieces bagged inside box).
  • Shakespeare’s QueensSun, Sept. 28, 2–3:30 p.m. Poornima Kirby’s one-woman play blending Elizabeth’s story with Shakespeare’s life—history, humor, and sparkling poetry.

Children’s (Main Library unless noted)

  • Toddler Time (Walkers–Age 3)Mon, Sept. 22, 10–10:30 a.m. Music & movement; drop-in.
  • Preschool Time (Ages 3–5)Mon, Sept. 22, 2–2:45 p.m. Circle time, stories, craft; no registration.
  • Toddler Time (Walkers–Age 3)Tue, Sept. 23, 10–10:30 a.m. Drop-in.
  • No School Movie MatineeTue, Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m.–1:45 p.m. How To Train Your Dragon (PG live action).
  • New Baby Meet-UpTue, Sept. 23, 12–1 p.m. Casual parent meet-up; no registration.
  • Baby Time (Birth–Walking)Wed, Sept. 24, 11–11:20 a.m. Story, songs, fingerplays; no registration.
  • Preschool Time (Ages 3–5)Thu, Sept. 25, 10–10:30 a.m. With Miss Katie; no registration.
  • PJ Story Time (Ages 3–6)Thu, Sept. 25, 6–6:45 p.m. PJs & stuffed animal; registration suggested.
  • Sensory Scientists (Ages 3–5)Fri, Sept. 26, 2:30–3 p.m. Fun sensory activities; registration required (register children only).
  • Drop-In: Button Making (Merwin Room)Sat, Sept. 27, 10–11 a.m. Make a button pin; supplies provided (bring stickers/drawings if you like).
  • Jurassic Classroom — How Do We Know? (Gr. 2–5)Mon, Sept. 29, 4–5 p.m. Real fossils and paleontology skills to separate fact from fiction.

Teen Programming

  • Teen R&RMon, Sept. 22, 4–5 p.m. Low-key activities (coloring, Legos, simple crafts); snacks provided; registration required.
  • DROP IN: Button Making (Family, Merwin Room)Sat, Sept. 27, 10–11 a.m. First-come, first-served.
  • Teen (P)SAT Exam (Online)Sat, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Full-length practice SAT with interactive score report; online only.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

  • Tiny Tales 2s, 3s & 4sTue, Sept. 23, 10:30–11 a.m. Stories, music, and a show-stopping craft with Miss Niki.
  • Michele Urban Music: “Dinosaur Roar” (Ages 2–8)Sat, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A prehistoric music adventure exploring feelings, diversity, kindness, inclusion—and dino facts.
  • Autism and ParentingMon, Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Jeremy Farrell on autism, neurodiversity, and parenting with insights and strategies.

Register for events: https://trumbull.libcal.com/calendar?cid=15779&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=15779&inc=0

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

