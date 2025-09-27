Trumbull Library (Sept. 22–29)

Featured (Main Library)
- Democracy and the Constitution with State Senator Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox — Wed, Sept. 24, 6–7:30 p.m. Conversation on how the Constitution balances power, what principles matter now, and how current interpretations affect the future of governance.
- Community Puzzle Swap — Sat, Sept. 27, 1–4 p.m. Take a puzzle, leave a puzzle (300+ pieces, good condition, all pieces bagged inside box).
- Shakespeare’s Queens — Sun, Sept. 28, 2–3:30 p.m. Poornima Kirby’s one-woman play blending Elizabeth’s story with Shakespeare’s life—history, humor, and sparkling poetry.
Children’s (Main Library unless noted)
- Toddler Time (Walkers–Age 3) — Mon, Sept. 22, 10–10:30 a.m. Music & movement; drop-in.
- Preschool Time (Ages 3–5) — Mon, Sept. 22, 2–2:45 p.m. Circle time, stories, craft; no registration.
- Toddler Time (Walkers–Age 3) — Tue, Sept. 23, 10–10:30 a.m. Drop-in.
- No School Movie Matinee — Tue, Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m.–1:45 p.m. How To Train Your Dragon (PG live action).
- New Baby Meet-Up — Tue, Sept. 23, 12–1 p.m. Casual parent meet-up; no registration.
- Baby Time (Birth–Walking) — Wed, Sept. 24, 11–11:20 a.m. Story, songs, fingerplays; no registration.
- Preschool Time (Ages 3–5) — Thu, Sept. 25, 10–10:30 a.m. With Miss Katie; no registration.
- PJ Story Time (Ages 3–6) — Thu, Sept. 25, 6–6:45 p.m. PJs & stuffed animal; registration suggested.
- Sensory Scientists (Ages 3–5) — Fri, Sept. 26, 2:30–3 p.m. Fun sensory activities; registration required (register children only).
- Drop-In: Button Making (Merwin Room) — Sat, Sept. 27, 10–11 a.m. Make a button pin; supplies provided (bring stickers/drawings if you like).
- Jurassic Classroom — How Do We Know? (Gr. 2–5) — Mon, Sept. 29, 4–5 p.m. Real fossils and paleontology skills to separate fact from fiction.
Teen Programming
- Teen R&R — Mon, Sept. 22, 4–5 p.m. Low-key activities (coloring, Legos, simple crafts); snacks provided; registration required.
- DROP IN: Button Making (Family, Merwin Room) — Sat, Sept. 27, 10–11 a.m. First-come, first-served.
- Teen (P)SAT Exam (Online) — Sat, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Full-length practice SAT with interactive score report; online only.
Fairchild Nichols Branch
- Tiny Tales 2s, 3s & 4s — Tue, Sept. 23, 10:30–11 a.m. Stories, music, and a show-stopping craft with Miss Niki.
- Michele Urban Music: “Dinosaur Roar” (Ages 2–8) — Sat, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A prehistoric music adventure exploring feelings, diversity, kindness, inclusion—and dino facts.
- Autism and Parenting — Mon, Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Jeremy Farrell on autism, neurodiversity, and parenting with insights and strategies.
Register for events: https://trumbull.libcal.com/calendar?cid=15779&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=15779&inc=0