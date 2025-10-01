The Trumbull Health Department (THD) will host several walk-in seasonal flu vaccination clinics.

Vaccines will be offered while supplies last for individuals ages 3 and older.
Vaccines available:
Ages 3-18
Standard trivalent flu vaccine
FluMist- (nasal spray)
Ages 19+:
Fluzone: Standard trivalent flu vaccine
Flublok: Recombinant protein-based flu vaccine
Ages 65+:
Fluzone High Dose
2025 Clinic Schedule:
Trumbull Health Department (335 White Plains Road). Ages 3+. No appointment needed!
Monday, October 6, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 14, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday, October 17, from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monday, October 20, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 21, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, October 28, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tuesday, November 4, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Friday, November 7, from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monday, November 10, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Trumbull Senior Center (23 Priscilla Place). Age 65+. No appointment needed!
Tuesday, October 14, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Monday, October 27, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Cost and Insurance:
The Trumbull Health Department accepts most major insurance plans. Please bring your insurance card and a driver’s license or photo ID.
For those without insurance, payment can be made by cash, check, or credit card (we cannot accept credit card at the Senior Center):
Ages 3+: Standard/FluMist- $21
Ages 19+: Standard- $35
Ages 19+: Flublok- $80
Ages 65+: High Dose- $80
Additional information:
Wear short sleeves for easier vaccination
Clinic dates, times, and locations are subject to change
Available while supplies last
For questions, contact the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.