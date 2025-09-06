The Bridgeport Film Fest is back and bigger

BRIDGEPORT FILM FEST CELEBRATES 5 YEARS WITH GLOBAL CINEMA,

LOCAL STORIES, AND FAMILY FRIENDLY VENDOR VILLAGE

FAMILY-FRIENDLY VENDOR VILLAGE, WORKSHOPS, PANELS, AND A STAR-STUDDED CT

PREMIERE HIGHLIGHT THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL AT THE KLEIN MEMORIAL IN SEPTEMBER

BRIDGEPORT, CONN.

than ever! Now in its 5th anniversary year, this three-day celebration of cinema will transform the

city into a hub of storytelling, culture, and connection. With the support of City Lights /

Bridgeport Art Trail as fiduciary sponsor, the fest continues its mission of lifting up diverse voices

while putting Bridgeport on the global film map.

This year’s lineup features over 95 short and feature films from 12 countries, spanning genres,

cultures, and generations. Audiences can expect to discover fresh perspectives from local

Connecticut filmmakers, alongside powerful shorts from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and

Philadelphia, as well as thought-provoking stories from across the globe including Australia, the

UK, Spain, Iran, Palestine, Italy and France, among others.

Spotlight Feature Film: Queens of the Dead

Saturday evening at 6:00 PM, the festival proudly presents the Connecticut premiere of the indie

queer horror-comedy Queens of the Dead, directed by Tina Romero, daughter of horror icon

Georger Romero, and starring Jaquel Spivey, Katy O’Brian, Margaret Cho, Jack Haven, and

Cheyenne Jackson. The film made its world debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025,

and now makes its highly anticipated Connecticut premiere in Bridgeport. Outrageous, heartfelt,

and genre-bending, Queens of the Dead is poised to be one of the festival’s most talked-about

screenings!

Beyond the Screen

● Panels & Conversations: Creative Hustle: Making Moves, Making Connections, hosted in

collaboration with the Connecticut Film and TV Alliance, explores how filmmakers and

creatives can build genuine networks and claim their seat at the table. With strategies,

inspiration, and insider advice, this panel offers tools to strengthen your creative journey.

● Directing Actors Workshop: Led by Victor Verhaeghe (Boardwalk Empire, Bridge of

Spies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), this interactive session gives emerging filmmakers

hands-on tools for collaborating with actors and bringing scenes to life.

● Vendor Village: A family-friendly festival favorite, the Vendor Village offers local vendors,

food trucks, live entertainment, and more—all completely free and open to the public.

This community hub creates space for families and film lovers to gather, shop, and celebrate creativity together.





● Venues: The festival’s home base is the historic Klein Memorial Auditorium, with

additional screenings and events at CT State Community College at Housatonic and

BPT Creates, deepening community ties across the city.

Jurors Who Know Storytelling

A prestigious jury will select this year’s winners, including:

● Eugen Bräunig, producer ( Netflix’s Harry and Meghan, Welcome to Chechnya)

● Nicholas Bruckman, director (Minted, Netflix’s The Price of Milk)

● Laurence Caso, Emmy Award-winning producer and Executive Director of The Klein

● Nettie Marquez, award-winning filmmaker and founder of Ofelia Media Productions, LLC

● Elisha Miranda-Ramirez, writer, director, producer, and professor at San Jose University

● Lorna James-Rodriguez, producer with the 48 Hour Film Project New Haven

Celebrate in Style

The weekend wraps up with a lively closing party at Berlinetta Brewing in downtown Bridgeport,

sponsored by Colorful Bridgeport/DSSD—a chance for filmmakers, film lovers, and community

members to toast five years of storytelling and connection.

A Word from Jason A. Coombs, the Co-Founder / Executive Director

“We are overjoyed to celebrate five years of cinematic storytelling that continues to

unify our community and reshape the narrative of Bridgeport,” says Jason A.

Coombs, Co-Founder & Executive Director. “What started as a local dream has

become a cultural force, bringing filmmakers from across the globe while making

sure our local voices shine just as brightly. This milestone isn’t just about looking

back—it’s about launching forward into the next chapter of creativity, collaboration,

and impact.”

Tickets & Info

The 5th Annual Bridgeport Film Fest runs September 12–14, 2025. Tickets are available now at

Klein.org or directly at the Klein Memorial Auditorium box office. More information, including the

full schedule, can be found at BridgeportFilmFest.org.

