The Bridgeport Film Fest is back and bigger

BRIDGEPORT FILM FEST CELEBRATES 5 YEARS WITH GLOBAL CINEMA,
LOCAL STORIES, AND FAMILY FRIENDLY VENDOR VILLAGE
FAMILY-FRIENDLY VENDOR VILLAGE, WORKSHOPS, PANELS, AND A STAR-STUDDED CT
PREMIERE HIGHLIGHT THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL AT THE KLEIN MEMORIAL IN SEPTEMBER
BRIDGEPORT, CONN.
than ever! Now in its 5th anniversary year, this three-day celebration of cinema will transform the
city into a hub of storytelling, culture, and connection. With the support of City Lights /
Bridgeport Art Trail as fiduciary sponsor, the fest continues its mission of lifting up diverse voices
while putting Bridgeport on the global film map.
This year’s lineup features over 95 short and feature films from 12 countries, spanning genres,
cultures, and generations. Audiences can expect to discover fresh perspectives from local
Connecticut filmmakers, alongside powerful shorts from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and
Philadelphia, as well as thought-provoking stories from across the globe including Australia, the
UK, Spain, Iran, Palestine, Italy and France, among others.
Spotlight Feature Film: Queens of the Dead
Saturday evening at 6:00 PM, the festival proudly presents the Connecticut premiere of the indie
queer horror-comedy Queens of the Dead, directed by Tina Romero, daughter of horror icon
Georger Romero, and starring Jaquel Spivey, Katy O’Brian, Margaret Cho, Jack Haven, and
Cheyenne Jackson. The film made its world debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025,
and now makes its highly anticipated Connecticut premiere in Bridgeport. Outrageous, heartfelt,
and genre-bending, Queens of the Dead is poised to be one of the festival’s most talked-about
screenings!
Beyond the Screen
● Panels & Conversations: Creative Hustle: Making Moves, Making Connections, hosted in
collaboration with the Connecticut Film and TV Alliance, explores how filmmakers and
creatives can build genuine networks and claim their seat at the table. With strategies,
inspiration, and insider advice, this panel offers tools to strengthen your creative journey.
● Directing Actors Workshop: Led by Victor Verhaeghe (Boardwalk Empire, Bridge of
Spies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), this interactive session gives emerging filmmakers
hands-on tools for collaborating with actors and bringing scenes to life.
● Vendor Village: A family-friendly festival favorite, the Vendor Village offers local vendors,
food trucks, live entertainment, and more—all completely free and open to the public.
This community hub creates space for families and film lovers to gather, shop, and celebrate creativity together.
● Venues: The festival’s home base is the historic Klein Memorial Auditorium, with
additional screenings and events at CT State Community College at Housatonic and
BPT Creates, deepening community ties across the city.
Jurors Who Know Storytelling
A prestigious jury will select this year’s winners, including:
● Eugen Bräunig, producer ( Netflix’s Harry and Meghan, Welcome to Chechnya)
● Nicholas Bruckman, director (Minted, Netflix’s The Price of Milk)
● Laurence Caso, Emmy Award-winning producer and Executive Director of The Klein
● Nettie Marquez, award-winning filmmaker and founder of Ofelia Media Productions, LLC
● Elisha Miranda-Ramirez, writer, director, producer, and professor at San Jose University
● Lorna James-Rodriguez, producer with the 48 Hour Film Project New Haven
Celebrate in Style
The weekend wraps up with a lively closing party at Berlinetta Brewing in downtown Bridgeport,
sponsored by Colorful Bridgeport/DSSD—a chance for filmmakers, film lovers, and community
members to toast five years of storytelling and connection.
A Word from Jason A. Coombs, the Co-Founder / Executive Director
“We are overjoyed to celebrate five years of cinematic storytelling that continues to
unify our community and reshape the narrative of Bridgeport,” says Jason A.
Coombs, Co-Founder & Executive Director. “What started as a local dream has
become a cultural force, bringing filmmakers from across the globe while making
sure our local voices shine just as brightly. This milestone isn’t just about looking
back—it’s about launching forward into the next chapter of creativity, collaboration,
and impact.”
Tickets & Info
The 5th Annual Bridgeport Film Fest runs September 12–14, 2025. Tickets are available now at
Klein.org or directly at the Klein Memorial Auditorium box office. More information, including the
full schedule, can be found at BridgeportFilmFest.org.