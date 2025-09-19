Bridgeport

Water Infrastructure Work Taking Place in Bridgeport

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 18, 2025

Water Main Replacement Project Starting This Week

Bridgeport, CONN. –September 17th, 2025 – Aquarion Water Company continues to perform essential work on infrastructure necessary to ensure continued system reliability. Water main replacement projects are scheduled to begin this week on Clarkson St, Coutland Ave, Gilman St, Jetland Pl, Jetland St, Livingston St, Montgomery St, Mountford St, and Newton St in Bridgeport, CT. The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2026. Final paving will then be scheduled in coordination with the Town of Bridgeport.

The project, which will replace approximately 4,900 feet of water main, is part of an ongoing program to improve Aquarion’s water distribution system and to ensure the highest quality water. The infrastructure upgrades will also help to reduce leaks and water main breaks that can cause service interruptions.

“We greatly appreciate residents’ patience during this project,” said Justin Xenelis, Aquarion’s Manager of Utility Programs.  “We will work closely with our customers, contractors, and town officials to coordinate the work and minimize any disruptions.”

Due to construction, customers should expect minor traffic delays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Stratford-based Burns Construction Co. will be serving as the contractor for the water main replacement project.

To keep customers informed about scheduled/unscheduled work, Aquarion utilizes an Everbridge notification system to call affected customers. Aquarion encourages customers to sign up for this free service at www.aquarionwater.com/alerts.  Information regarding Aquarion construction projects can be found at www.aquarionwater.com/projects.

Customers with project-related questions may contact Leanne D’Acounto, Aquarion’s project manager, at (203) 362-3024 or LDAcounto@aquarionwater.com.  For service or water-related issues, please contact Aquarion Customer Service at 1-800-732-9678.

