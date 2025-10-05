Bridgeport Crime Down 30% Year-to-Date; Q3 Shows Continued Progress Across Major Categories

The Bridgeport Police Department reports a continued decline in overall crime through the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date (YTD) Part I crimes are down 30.25% compared to the same period in 2024 (860 vs. 1,233), with significant reductions in shootings and several major offense categories.

Year-to-Date Highlights (as of Sept. 28, 2025)

Total Part I Crime: 860 (↓ 30.25% from 1,233 in 2024)

(↓ from 1,233 in 2024) Murder: 2 (↓ 80% , from 10)

(↓ , from 10) Robbery: 86 (↓ 50% , from 172)

(↓ , from 172) Sexual Assault: 29 (↓ 42% , from 50)

(↓ , from 50) Aggravated Assault: 157 (↓ 29.28% , from 222)

(↓ , from 222) Burglary: 186 (↓ 29.81% , from 265)

(↓ , from 265) Motor Vehicle Theft: 400 (↓ 22.18%, from 514)

Shooting Metrics (YTD vs. 2024)

Shooting Incidents: 30 (↓ 34.78% , from 46)

(↓ , from 46) Non-Fatal Shooting Victims: 33 (↓ 28.26% , from 46)

(↓ , from 46) Fatal Shooting Victims: 2 (↓ 77.78%, from 9)

Q3 2025 Snapshot (July–September)

Total Part I Crime: 281 (Q1: 280 | Q2: 299)

(Q1: 280 | Q2: 299) Murder: 0

0 Sexual Assault: 4

4 Robbery: 26

26 Aggravated Assault: 56

56 Burglary: 61

61 Motor Vehicle Theft: 134

“These results reflect focused, data-driven deployment and close collaboration with community partners,” the department noted. “We will continue to track emerging patterns and keep residents informed with quarterly updates.”