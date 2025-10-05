Bridgeport Crime Down 30% Year-to-Date; Q3 Shows Continued Progress Across Major Categories

The Bridgeport Police Department reports a continued decline in overall crime through the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date (YTD) Part I crimes are down 30.25% compared to the same period in 2024 (860 vs. 1,233), with significant reductions in shootings and several major offense categories.
Year-to-Date Highlights (as of Sept. 28, 2025)
- Total Part I Crime: 860 (↓ 30.25% from 1,233 in 2024)
- Murder: 2 (↓ 80%, from 10)
- Robbery: 86 (↓ 50%, from 172)
- Sexual Assault: 29 (↓ 42%, from 50)
- Aggravated Assault: 157 (↓ 29.28%, from 222)
- Burglary: 186 (↓ 29.81%, from 265)
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 400 (↓ 22.18%, from 514)
Shooting Metrics (YTD vs. 2024)
- Shooting Incidents: 30 (↓ 34.78%, from 46)
- Non-Fatal Shooting Victims: 33 (↓ 28.26%, from 46)
- Fatal Shooting Victims: 2 (↓ 77.78%, from 9)
Q3 2025 Snapshot (July–September)
- Total Part I Crime: 281 (Q1: 280 | Q2: 299)
- Murder: 0
- Sexual Assault: 4
- Robbery: 26
- Aggravated Assault: 56
- Burglary: 61
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 134
“These results reflect focused, data-driven deployment and close collaboration with community partners,” the department noted. “We will continue to track emerging patterns and keep residents informed with quarterly updates.”