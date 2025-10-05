Bridgeport

Bridgeport Crime Down 30% Year-to-Date; Q3 Shows Continued Progress Across Major Categories

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 4, 2025

The Bridgeport Police Department reports a continued decline in overall crime through the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date (YTD) Part I crimes are down 30.25% compared to the same period in 2024 (860 vs. 1,233), with significant reductions in shootings and several major offense categories.

Year-to-Date Highlights (as of Sept. 28, 2025)

  • Total Part I Crime: 860 (↓ 30.25% from 1,233 in 2024)
  • Murder: 2 (↓ 80%, from 10)
  • Robbery: 86 (↓ 50%, from 172)
  • Sexual Assault: 29 (↓ 42%, from 50)
  • Aggravated Assault: 157 (↓ 29.28%, from 222)
  • Burglary: 186 (↓ 29.81%, from 265)
  • Motor Vehicle Theft: 400 (↓ 22.18%, from 514)

Shooting Metrics (YTD vs. 2024)

  • Shooting Incidents: 30 (↓ 34.78%, from 46)
  • Non-Fatal Shooting Victims: 33 (↓ 28.26%, from 46)
  • Fatal Shooting Victims: 2 (↓ 77.78%, from 9)

Q3 2025 Snapshot (July–September)

  • Total Part I Crime: 281 (Q1: 280 | Q2: 299)
  • Murder: 0
  • Sexual Assault: 4
  • Robbery: 26
  • Aggravated Assault: 56
  • Burglary: 61
  • Motor Vehicle Theft: 134

“These results reflect focused, data-driven deployment and close collaboration with community partners,” the department noted. “We will continue to track emerging patterns and keep residents informed with quarterly updates.”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

