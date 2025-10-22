Uncategorized

Bridgeport Police Investigating Serious Incident on Black Rock Avenue

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 22, 2025

Police UPDATE: Bridgeport Police Officers found a 24-year-old woman lying on the street injured and unresponsive on Black Rock Ave. at around 9:30 pm Tuesday night. Evelyn Rayo-Mairena, 24, of Bridgeport, was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she later died. The department is investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers were initially dispatched to Black Rock Ave. on a report of an abandoned child on the front porch of a house. They located the child and then found the mother injured on the street a short distance away.

The child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

Police are not providing details of the victim’s injuries at this time.

Homicide detectives have been working the case throughout the night and are following several leads.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was scheduled to conduct an autopsy on the victim Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead Homicide Detective Elizabeth Santora at: (203) 581-5291.
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a serious incident on Black Rock Avenu

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a serious incident on Black Rock Avenue near Iranistan Avenue late Tuesday night.

EMS and other first responders heroically worked for 20 minutes to stabilize the victim before they were transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Police have not confirmed the nature of the incident, but detectives are on scene investigating. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of family members.

DoingItLocal will provide updates as more information becomes available.

