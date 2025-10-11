Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade on October 18th

The annual event supports local organizations like Adopt-A-Dog and others dedicated to supporting animals and people in the local community.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that its annual fall Fairfield Harvest Market & Halloween Costume Dog Parade will take place on the Old Town Green (611 Old Post Road, Fairfield) on Saturday, October 18th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Rain Date: October 25th). Money raised through the pet parade and other event activities will benefit Adopt-A-Dog.

Adopt A Dog was founded in 1981 with the mission is to save, secure, socialize, and find loving homes for unwanted, and abandoned dogs. “We embrace the transformative power of love, understanding, and patience to heal the wounds of these beautiful souls, enabling them to rediscover trust and hope,” explained Executive Director Christine Amato. She continued, “We appreciate the longstanding support from Pet Pantry and the partnership with organizations like Fairfield Chamber of Commerce”.

The Fairfield Harvest Market celebrates the season by welcoming local artisans, jewelers, clothiers, and specialty vendors to the historic Old Town Green to showcase their products. Featuring more than 70 unique vendors, shoppers can browse an array of handcrafted goods, home décor, art, jewelry, apparel, food items, and gifts—perfect for early holiday shopping.

Local favorites from the Fairfield Farmers Market will also be on site, offering fresh produce, baked goods, and seasonal treats for their final weekend of the season.

For a complete list of participating vendors, visit FairfieldCTChamber.com.

Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade at 12:00 p.m.

Pet Pantry Warehouse proudly sponsors the much-anticipated Halloween Costume Dog Parade, beginning at 12:00 p.m. (line-up at 11:45 a.m. along Beach Road beside Old Town Hall). The first 25 dogs to check in will receive a free Chamber dog bandana and treats, plus additional goodies from participating pet vendors.

Pet Pantry Warehouse will award prizes in the following categories:

● Best Family Costume

● Owner-Pet Look-Alike

● Spookiest

● Diva Dog

● Most Creative

● Fairfield Town Pride

● Cutest

Prizes will be announced at approximately 12:45 p.m. in front of Old Town Hall. All participating dogs must remain leashed, well-behaved, and up to date on vaccinations. Pet Pantry Warehouse 2025 Brand Partners include: First Mate, Earth Animal, K9 Natural, Blue Buffalo, Farmina, Honest Kitchen, Ziwipeak, and Saint Rocco’s Treats.

Event Highlights

● Fairfield Rotary Club Beer Garden: Enjoy craft beers from 12–4 p.m. outside the Old Sun Tavern (behind the Fairfield Museum). $5 entry (21+).

● Giant Pumpkin Guessing Contest: Test your luck by guessing the weight of the giant pumpkin—prizes awarded to the closest adult and child guesses.

● Food Trucks & Music: Savor delicious bites from local food trucks and enjoy music provided by DJ Scott throughout the day.

Event Details

● Event: Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade

● Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025 (Rain Date: October 25)

● Time: 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (Dog Parade at 12:00 p.m.)

● Location: Old Town Green, 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT

● Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit FairfieldCTChamber.com or call (203) 255-1011.

About the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, an association of business and professional people, promotes a climate for business that enhances the economic vitality and quality of life in Fairfield. Founded in 1946 by a handful of business owners, the Chamber’s membership includes a variety of businesses and organizations, which represent the highest standards of excellence … and as such, the Chamber encourages residents and visitors alike, to shop local. The Chamber is an integral part of the Fairfield community and helps foster economic development where all businesses succeed together. Acting as a resource, partner and advocate, the Chamber attracts businesses through strong membership alliances, innovative educational programs and creates opportunities to effectively grow a business. The Chamber is the essential gateway, providing the resources, tools and access for businesses to be successful … and stay in Fairfield.

About Pet Pantry Warehouse

Pet Pantry Warehouse is a community-based, family-owned, and operated pet supplies retailer. Products are carefully sourced to ensure quality and value. The history of the Pet Pantry began in 1945 with World War II Army Air Forces servicemen, Mort Davis, and Jac Cohen. The pair formed their alliance over a British puppy adopted by Davis while stationed in wartime England. After accomplishing a stateside transfer for the lucky pup, the two remained friends, joining forces in the pet food business. Davis passed away in the late ‘60s, but Cohen soldiered on with their enterprise through 1995, when the business was purchased by Barry Jacobson and his sons, Adam and Ari, who run the business today. When the business was re-conceived in 1995, the large warehouse space which was home to the original Pet Pantry was converted into a more modern shopping experience, and a new business model was born. The success of the reformatted business paved the way for additional locations. Today these locations include Rye, Larchmont, and Scarsdale in Westchester County (New York) and New Canaan, Wilton, Riverside, and Fairfield in Fairfield County (Connecticut). Six out of the seven locations (Scarsdale, Rye, Riverside, Wilton, New Canaan, and Fairfield) have self-serve dog washrooms, and host “Clean your Paws for a Cause” fundraisers with local entities. Pet Pantry also feeds local K-9 Units free of charge in Fairfield and Westchester County and sponsors New Canaan Dog Days, Fairfield Dog Days, Puttin’ on the Dog, and Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Parade, and Greenwich Howl & Prowl. For more information and online ordering, please visit Pet Pantry online (pppwpet.com). Follow on Instagram: @PPWPet #PPWPet