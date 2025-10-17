Fairfield Police Department to Launch Automated Speed Enforcement in School Zones

Fairfield, CT — In a continued effort to enhance traffic safety and protect our most vulnerable road users, the Fairfield Police Department is partnering with Altumint to launch an Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) program in designated school zones throughout town. This initiative, which comes at no cost to taxpayers, will use camera-based enforcement technology to deter speeding in areas where children and pedestrians are most at risk. Per the town ordinance passed at a Representative Town Meeting, these cameras will be installed in school zones to deter speeding. Six school zones have been selected based on crash history, engineering analysis, and community feedback:

Dwight Elementary (Redding Road): Selected due to two past fatal pedestrian crashes, one involving an impaired driver and another likely caused by distraction.

Notre Dame High School (Jefferson Street): The site of a major crash involving a speeding driver that resulted in multiple injuries.

Burr Elementary (Burr Street): Chosen due to frequent complaints about speeding and anticipated traffic shifts from nearby enforcement zones.

Riverfield Elementary: Identified for infrastructure concerns including long stretches of roadway with limited traffic controls, which often result in excessive speeding.

Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde High Schools: Included due to the high volume of younger, less-experienced drivers.

Operating hours and speeds: Automated enforcement zones will operate 24/7. During the start and end of the school day, cameras will enforce a reduced speed limit of 20 MPH. Outside of these designated school hours, and when school is not in session, a speed limit of 25 MPH will be enforced.

Update/clarification: For Riverfield School on Mill Plain Road, the speed limit will revert to 30 MPH outside of pickup and drop-off times (the normal posted limit for that road). This is the only difference from other zones.

School Zone Schedules (20 MPH windows):

Riverside Elementary — Morning: 8:30–9:30 a.m. | Afternoon: 3:15–4:15 p.m.

— Morning: | Afternoon: Timothy Dwight Elementary — Morning: 8:30–9:30 a.m. | Afternoon: 3:15–4:15 p.m.

— Morning: | Afternoon: Burr Elementary — Morning: 8:30–9:30 a.m. | Afternoon: 3:15–4:15 p.m.

— Morning: | Afternoon: Fairfield Warde High — Morning: 7:15–8:15 a.m. | Afternoon: 2:00–3:00 p.m.

— Morning: | Afternoon: Fairfield Ludlowe High — Morning: 7:15–8:15 a.m. | Afternoon: 2:00–3:00 p.m.

— Morning: | Afternoon: Notre Dame High — Morning: 7:30–8:30 a.m. | Afternoon: 1:45–2:45 p.m.

“The Fairfield Police Department is committed to reducing speeding in our school zones and preventing tragedies before they occur,” said Captain Hector Irizarry, Commander of the Special Services Bureau. “This technology allows us to address dangerous driving behavior where it matters most, near our schools, where children walk, bike, and ride every day.”

The Fairfield Police Department and Town officials have conducted site assessments and OSTA permit applications have been submitted and are now under a 60-day review. Additional school zones may be added in the future. The speed enforcement camera installations will be pending approval from the Office of State Traffic Administration (OSTA) once engineering and traffic studies are completed and submitted by the selected ATESD vendor, Altumint.

All enforcement zones will be clearly marked with signage to notify drivers of camera monitoring in the area, in accordance with state law. To ease the transition, the Town will begin with a 30-day warning period during which violators will receive mailed warnings rather than fines. Once enforcement begins, violations will result in a mailed citation to the registered vehicle owner. These infractions are civil penalties and will not result in points on a driver’s license or be reported to insurance providers. Fines: first violation $50; each additional violation $75; both carry a $15 processing fee.

This initiative supports the Town’s broader Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries, and to make Fairfield’s streets safer for everyone.