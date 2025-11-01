Hurricane Melissa Relief Drive: NaturalAnnie Essentials Candle Bar Named Bridgeport Drop-Off Site for Jamaica Donations

NaturalAnnie essentials Candle Bar is working with the Jamaican American Connection Inc. (JAC)& American Friends of Jamaica to serve as a drop off location to collect donations for families in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa. Check the second slide to see all the non-monetary donations needed. Every contribution makes a difference!
Friday: 5 PM – 7:30 PM
Saturday: 12 PM – 7:30 PM
Sunday: 1 PM – 3 PM
LOCATION:
NATURALANNIE ESSENTIALS CANDLE BAR
1313 Connecticut Ave, Studio 1-1,
Bridgeport CT
PHONE:
203.549.1109