Hurricane Melissa Relief Drive: NaturalAnnie Essentials Candle Bar Named Bridgeport Drop-Off Site for Jamaica Donations

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 30, 2025

NaturalAnnie essentials Candle Bar is working with the Jamaican American Connection Inc. (JAC)& American Friends of Jamaica to serve as a drop off location to collect donations for families in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa. Check the second slide to see all the non-monetary donations needed. Every contribution makes a difference!

⏰ DROP OFF HOURS:

Friday: 5 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday: 12 PM – 7:30 PM

Sunday: 1 PM – 3 PM

📍 LOCATION:

NATURALANNIE ESSENTIALS CANDLE BAR

1313 Connecticut Ave, Studio 1-1,

Bridgeport CT

PHONE:

203.549.1109

