MAYOR GANIM AND THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT ANNOUNCE THE BRIDGEPORT PROMISE PROGRAM

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Bridgeport Board of Education have announced the launch of the Bridgeport Promise Program, a transformative new scholarship initiative designed to make college more accessible for Bridgeport students. Supported by the City of Bridgeport and key higher education partners, the program will provide qualifying graduates with financial assistance to attend participating colleges and universities across Connecticut.

“When you’re talking about education, you’re talking about almost every young person in the whole city.” said Mayor Ganim. “This is why the Bridgeport Promise Program is set to commit four years of funding for Bridgeport students who qualify for financial assistance for higher education. With Superintendent Dr. Avery’s leadership, we’ve been able to accomplish a significant milestone with this program. As this launch has proven to be a celebratory and tender moment for many, this will hopefully go into the legacy category of things we do in this city.”

Bridgeport Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery emphasized that the program’s success relies on collaboration and belief in Bridgeport’s youth. “The Bridgeport Promise program is built on the partnership, equity and belief that our kids have the potential to succeed. For four consecutive years Bridgeport students will receive the support they need to achieve their goals towards pursuing higher education. We’re grateful for this launch and we’re asking for the continued support of all our community partners and leaders for this program to work effectively for our students.”

The Bridgeport Promise Program already includes partnerships with several leading institutions. The University of New Haven has pledged a 50% tuition discount for all students entering through the Bridgeport Promise Program, while the University of Connecticut has committed to providing a minimum of $5,000 in scholarship support each year to every student enrolled through the initiative.

City Council President Aidee Nieves reflected on the programs personal and community impact. “When I first became City Council President, one of the most significant changes I wanted to bring to Bridgeport was a program that would set our students up for success while alleviating some of the financial burden Bridgeport parents experience by enrolling their children in higher education. I get emotional thinking about today’s launch because I know so many families, mothers, and children that want to finish their education but don’t know where to go. However, the Bridgeport Promise Program will have a lasting impact on the future of our children as we will commit ourselves to the future leaders and residents that help our communities thrive.”

Faith Villegas Executive Director of the Bridgeport Public Education Fund echoed the significance of community collaboration. “We are now at a critical point where our community and collegiate partners are transforming and redefining what it means to live, learn, and lead in the City of Bridgeport. Let’s continue the conversation and continue to build upon the great things happening in this City so we can transform the narrative. We want to make sure that every student understands they can have pride in being a Bridgeport Public School student, along with being a citizen in our community.”

The City of Bridgeport and the Board of Education will continue to expand the program by developing additional partnerships with colleges and universities across the state. The initiative aims to strengthen Bridgeport’s commitment to education, opportunity and community advancement for generations to come.